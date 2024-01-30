Iran-Pakistan borders no safe haven for terrorists: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on Monday at the end of a one-day visit to Pakistan where he met senior Pakistani government and army officials.

“The safe borders between Iran and Pakistan have no place for provocations of terrorists and their extra-regional supporters,” said the minister upon leaving Islamabad for Tehran.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have agreed to boost tourism and trade capacities at border regions of the two countries by opening five new border crossings.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran and Pakistan will exchange delegations shortly to build on agreements reached during his visit to Islamabad.

Writing on his page on the X platform on Monday, the Iranian diplomat said that he had discussed initiatives to boost cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of trade, economy, science, energy, and security during his visit to the country

“We will not allow the terrorists to target the security of Iran and Pakistan,” he said in a post written in Persian.

