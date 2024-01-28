Iranian, Qatari FMs hold fresh phone talks

In their phone conversation late on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian and Abdulrahman also discussed issues related to Qatar’s handling of Iranian funds released from US sanctions in September.

Abdulrahman said that both Doha and Washington are committed to the terms of a deal reached with Iran on the issue of unfrozen funds, adding that the execution process for the release of the funds is being implemented based on agreements reached between the central banks of Iran and Qatar.

While discussing the ongoing situation in Palestine, the two ministers reiterated that almost all actors and stakeholders in the war on Gaza are unanimous that a ceasefire could pave the way for a political solution to the conflict in the enclave.

