Iranian, Qatari FMs hold fresh phone talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani have held talks over the phone to discuss the latest developments regarding bilateral and international relations.
In their phone conversation late on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian and Abdulrahman also discussed issues related to Qatar’s handling of Iranian funds released from US sanctions in September.
Abdulrahman said that both Doha and Washington are committed to the terms of a deal reached with Iran on the issue of unfrozen funds, adding that the execution process for the release of the funds is being implemented based on agreements reached between the central banks of Iran and Qatar.
While discussing the ongoing situation in Palestine, the two ministers reiterated that almost all actors and stakeholders in the war on Gaza are unanimous that a ceasefire could pave the way for a political solution to the conflict in the enclave.