Iran rejects WSJ's claim about alert before Kerman attack

Another security source told IRNA that if any messages had been sent by the United States, it would have been aimed at remaining safe from the Islamic Republic’s response.

In December 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen about the US messages.

In its messages, the US called on Iran to ask the resistance groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen not to do anything against the American bases, but Iran said that if the US is after cessation of war, it should show it in action, not in word; it means that the United States should stop supporting the Zionist regime, according to Amirabdollahian.

In the attacks that were later claimed by Daesh terror group, 95 people were killed and 284 were injured.

endNewsMessage1