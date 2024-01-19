Tehran condemns Pakistan attack on border point with Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires to protest against the missile attack, Nasser Kanaani said.

Following the missile attack from Pakistan, nine, including three women, four children, and two men who did not have Iranian nationality were killed.

After the attack, Pakistan's foreign ministry issued a statement in which it reiterated that the country fully respects the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

In the statement read by Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra, Pakistan described Iran as a brotherly country and said it continues to endeavor to find a joint solution to the question.

Tehran condemns Pakistan's attack on the border point with Iran

The statement reiterated that the Thursday attacks followed Pakistan’s security and its national interests.

