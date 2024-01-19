Iran summons Pakistan chargé d'affaires to protest missile attack on Saravan

Following the missile attack from Pakistan, nine, including three women and four children who did not have Iranian nationality were killed.

After the attack, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it reiterated that the country fully respects the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

In the statement read by Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra, Pakistan said it continues to ”endeavor to find a joint solution” to the question.

Reports said on Tuesday night (two days before today) that the positions of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group had come under attack in the restive Baluchistan region, which borders Iran.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, that the target of the cross-border airstrikes on Tuesday night were “Iranian terrorists present on Pakistani soil".

“We targeted Jaish al-Adl, not Pakistani citizens.”

