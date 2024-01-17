Public expectation regarding tough revenge were met: expert

“The public expectation of severe revenge regarding the terrorist crime in Kerman has been fulfilled and the public opinion feels calm after hearing this news both in the virtual space and in the real space,” Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said, “Given the measures that the Zionist regime had taken in supporting terrorists against the Iranian nation in the past years and also in recent months, the Mossad spy headquarters in the Kurdish provinces of Iraq were also damaged, and according to the available announcements, a number of the leaders of this spy agency of the Zionist regime were killed.”

According to the expert, a senior Mossad official who was providing logistical support to the Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan was killed in the strike.

