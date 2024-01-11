Supreme Leader: Zionist regime’s crimes won’t be forgotten even after its annihilation

The leader made the comment in a post shared on Khamenei.ir account on X, formerly Twitter. The post, in Hebrew, was shared on Wednesday night.

“Crimes committed by the Zionist regime are not forgotten, and even after the regime is destroyed and is wiped off the face of the earth, these crimes and the murdering of several thousand women and children will be recorded in books.”

The Wednesday post was the fourth in Hebrew by Ayatollah Khamenei, which was shared on Khamenei.ir, since the Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza on October 7 following the unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by Palestine’s Hamas Resistance Movement from the besieged strip.

