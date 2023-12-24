Iran summons Russian charge d’affaires

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian charge d’affaires on Saturday in the absence of the country’s ambassador. It handed over to the Russian diplomat a note of protest over the statement the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum issued in Morocco on Thursday on three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb.

That statement voiced support for peaceful solutions to resolve what the participants called a conflict between Iran and the UAE over the islands.

The Russian diplomat was told that respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is one of the fundamental principles of relations between nations.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the three Persian Gulf islands permanently belong to Iran, and the Iranian government rejects any claim by any side in this regard.

The Russian charge d’affaires promised to convey Iran’s protest to authorities in Moscow.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said that the Islamic Republic will not compromise with any side on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Back in July, Russia also drew Iran’s anger by supporting a joint statement with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council over the three islands. At that time, Iran summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Moscow’s move.

