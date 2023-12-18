IRGC chief vows ‘bitter revenge’ for those behind Rask attack

In a message to the Chief of Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, Major General Salami stated, “The vindictive enemies of Iran's security and Iranians should be aware that the guardians of security and defenders of order and peace in the Islamic society will soon deal devastating and destructive blows on them.”

On Friday, 11 police forces were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police headquarters in Rask, Sistan and Baluchestan province. The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IRGC chief further warned that the perpetrators and instigators of this attack will face the “bitter taste of revenge".

Major General Salami emphasized that the heinous crime will undoubtedly lead to deeper unity, cohesion, and solidarity among the armed forces and the people of that region.

