News code : ۱۴۲۷۸۹۳
Iran Leader attends mourning ceremony commemorating Lady Fatima (S.A)
The first night of mourning anniversary of Lady Fatima (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Mohmmad (PBUH), is being held in the presence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
The mourning ceremony is being held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainia in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday night.
In the mourning ceremony, Lady Fatima (SA) was described as an example of promoting a divine path in all aspects of social, cultural, and political life.
A number of Iranian followers of the infallible households of the great prophet of Islam took part in the mourning ceremony.