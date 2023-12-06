Iran court orders $49bn payout over Gen. Soleimani’s case

Iran’s judiciary said on Wednesday that a total of 42 plaintiffs, including US government departments, military units, and individuals in the country, had been convicted in the case related to General Soleimani’s assassination to pay a total of $49.77 billion in damages to claimants in the case.

It said the ruling had been issued by the 55th Branch of the Legal Court of International Relations of the Tehran Justice Department where Judge Hosseinzadeh presides over proceedings.

The court examined complaints received from a total of 3,318 claimants as part of 114 cases from across Iran, said the judiciary, adding that the payments would be used to compensate the victims who had suffered damages because of the assassination of General Soleimani.

