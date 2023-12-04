Iran says obtained guarantees from US on funds release

He made the remarks when asked at a press conference in Tehran about attempts by US Congress to block Iran’s released funds once again.

“The plan to block Iran’s money needs the approval of the Senate and the signature of the US president,” he said, asserting, however, that the US government must honor its commitments toward Tehran.

“Since the United States has shown that it is not reliable, we have acquired the necessary guarantees in this regard.”

According to Kanaani, the Iranian government has access to the country’s released financial resources, and “we can use them in accordance with our needs.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further said certain “representatives” at the US Congress have shown that they are in fact representatives of the Zionist lobby rather than the American people.

“It is not acceptable that the US Congress turns a blind eye to the [Israeli regime's] crimes against the Palestinian people while pointing the finger of accusation at the Islamic Republic of Iran and violating the legal obligations of the United States,” he added.

Iran slams Israeli regime's crimes

The spokesman underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Israeli regime’s brutal atrocities and the unrelenting war crimes against the residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and that it is really painful that the regime tremendously continues its ruthless brutalities against civilians and non-combatants.

The United States plays a direct and undeniable role in the war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian nation, he said, adding it is obvious that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm showed the regime’s claim of possessing security capabilities is chaffy and shaky.

Kanaani further argued that the Israeli regime resorted to the massacre of over 16,000 Palestinians, 70% of whom were civilians, intending to compensate for its failures, and that the US stands with the criminal regime instead of taking a constructive stance to prevent the calamity.

The new round of strikes by the Israeli regime kicked off when the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was present in the war room of the regime, indicating that the US plays a direct role in this respect, the diplomat said, arguing that Washington provided new arms and equipment to the Israeli regime, so they equipped the regime to keep on its war crimes.

The US administration is now a party to the Gaza war, he said, adding that the situation on the ground proves contradictions regarding the statements made by the US authorities who claimed that they did not seek to expand the war and that they cautioned Israel not to kill non-combatants.

Good talks with Omani FM

In his remarks, the spokesman referred to the talks held in Tehran with the visiting Omani foreign minister and said the two top diplomats focused on various economic and political questions, the issue of Palestine in particular.

Considering the good record of Oman and its various initiatives on the removal of the sanctions, Tehran welcomes Muscat’s goodwill on the issue of Palestine, the spokesman underlined.

Both Iran and Oman believe that maximum pressure is needed to cease the Zionist regime’s crimes, lift Gaza’s siege, and send humanitarian aid to the stricken people, he added.

He went on to say that the two countries reached an agreement on Sunday on making joint efforts to halt the war in Gaza.

“Oman always takes a just and fair stance and plays a responsible role in the regional developments.”

The killing of two Iranian military advisors in Syria by the Israeli regime

Elsewhere in his presser, Kanaani commented on the martyrdom of two Iranian military advisors in Syria, saying no action against the Islamic Republic’s interests and security, as well as the country’s military advisors in the Arab country, will go unanswered as proven already.

Nuclear talks

On the continuation of multilateral negotiations to revive the US-abandoned nuclear agreement, he said Iran’s performance under the deal, also called the JCPOA, as well as its stance toward the deal are completely clear.

“These views have been and will continue to be raised in our negotiations with the European parties and are among the key points of our talks,” he said. “Our views are based on valid laws and regulations, and we also have strong arguments in this regard.”

He then made clear that Tehran has never run away from the talks nor left the negotiation table, and will continue to adhere to the negotiating table as long as it serves the country’s interests.

“We advise the other parties to learn from past experiences gained along the path taken so far,” he added.

Regarding the issues raised during a recent phone conversation between Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, the spokesman noted that there are a significant number of political issues between Iran and Europe that need to be addressed.

He lamented that Europe has occasionally taken a “non-constructive approach” toward the Islamic Republic’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The positions taken by the Agency and the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) mean ignoring the facts, and they do not pay any attention to the US’s violation of its obligations while raising unilateral accusations against Iran,” he stated, adding that Tehran’s position as well as its cooperation with the IAEA was conveyed and clarified to the EU foreign policy chief.

Iraqi MPs’ visit to Iran

Kanaani also pointed to the ongoing visit of an Iraqi parliamentary delegation to Iran, noting that the trip is in continuation of the proper and constructive collaborations between the two countries in different sectors. According to the official, the main topic of the discussion between the Iraqi delegation and the Iranian side is the issue of Palestine and how they can utilize their parliamentary potential in this regard. He added that the stance adopted by Iraq regarding Palestine has been remarkable in comparison to other Islamic and Arab nations.

Iran military delegation's trip to Iraq

As to the visit of an Iranian military delegation to Iraq, the spokesman said that the Iranian military envoys pay a visit to the neighboring country to follow up on developing and consolidating military cooperation between the two nations.

Both sides enjoy common interests in regional security, he said, adding that the preservation of the security of borders between two countries is of great importance; therefore, the two states emphasize the need for maintaining secure borders to guarantee development and prosperity in line with their mutual interests.

The security of Iran and Iraq will help enhance security in the region, which will benefit all regional countries, the spokesman said.

Iranian sanctions on the Israeli regime

Replying to a question on the timing of setting up a committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tasked to impose sanctions on the Israeli regime and its achievements in this regard, he said that a committee has been formed at the ministry and they are pursuing negotiation to reach the mentioned goal based on the emphasis made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ministerial meeting in Moscow

Regarding the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow, Russia, Kanaani noted that the event will be held in the framework of regular meetings between officials of the Caspian Sea littoral states, adding that the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will also travel to Moscow to take part in the meeting.

Visit of the Cuban president to Iran

About the visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to Tehran, the spokesman said the visit took place within the framework of an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in the Iranian capital late on Sunday and was officially welcomed by President Raisi on Monday morning.

According to Kanaani, Tehran and Havana enjoy good approaches towards various issues.

CENTCOM's Accusation against Iran

Speaking about the accusation made by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) against Iran, the spokesman said the Islamic Republic considers CENTCOM a terrorist group as their presence in the region has always caused instability.

So, the Islamic Republic rejects such accusations made baselessly by a terrorist group, according to Kanaani.

He further refuted the claim that Iran has sent drones to Yemen and said such claims are for hiding the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime of Israel in Gaza.

“We advise the United States to stop supporting the Zionist regime.”

As he underlined, a continuation of the crimes in Palestine will not remain without reaction.

The Zionist’s dream of occupying Palestine will never come true as the other countries will not let it happen, and the Palestinian nation is so strong.

‘West trying to divert attention from Palestine’

Kanaani also dismissed Western claims over Iran’s missile program, saying that by leveling such accusations against Iran, they are trying to divert public attention away from the bitter reality in Palestine.

“Those who joined hands with the Zionist regime and committed crimes should rest assured that the nations of the world will not be distracted from the bitter realities that happened in Palestine,” he remarked.

Asked about a Bloomberg report claiming that Saudi Arabia has offered Iran to invest in its economy in exchange for containing its “regional proxies”, Kanaani said there are lots of claims being spread with specific political goals by specific media outlets.

“We will not pay attention to such issues,” he said, adding that the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on a good track, and both countries are determined to further strengthen their bilateral ties through cooperation agreements.

Regarding Europe’s hosting of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, the Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that the MKO has a history of crimes against the Iranian people.

He said Western countries are virtue signaling with their claim to fight terrorism while at the same time cooperating with well-known terrorists in Iran, Europe, and the US.

