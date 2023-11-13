Iran says had success in mobilizing Muslim world against Israel

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza, Iran has focused on stopping the war, lifting the blockade, immediately opening a way to send humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave, and countering the policy of forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

Iran’s foreign minister has had three phone calls with his Egyptian counterpart, and a good meeting was also held on the sidelines of the recent summit Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh between the presidents of the two countries, Kanaani said.

He further explained that the opening of the Rafah crossing was among the key agendas of Iran’s talks with Egypt.

He also said the holding of the OIC summit was a success, adding that the meeting was held as a result of the diplomatic efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as Saudi Arabia’s constructive cooperation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran presented its points in the expert meetings for drafting the final resolution, and at the end of the meeting, Iran’s reservations were officially sent to the secretariat of this organization,” the spokesman noted.

He hastened to add, however, that although the meeting was necessary, it was not enough.

“The Palestinian nation expects that the Islamic governments, in addition to holding meetings and issuing firm statements, take practical measures as well,” he noted, adding that severing political and economic relations with the Zionist regime and expelling the regime’s ambassadors should be on the agenda of the Islamic governments.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has expressed concern over the lack of a deterrent global response to the actions of the Zionist regime, pointing out that hospitals in Gaza are being targeted, and essential services like water, power, and fuel are being cut off, leading to the loss of innocent lives.

The spokesperson emphasized that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)‎’s statements are directed at the governments of the United States, England, France, and Germany, stressing that the world must act against the savage regime that is supported by the US and that Washington is complicit in committing unspeakable crimes.

Kanaani also expressed Iran’s hope that the world will intervene to prevent these crimes and assist the people of Gaza. He also expressed hope that the governments that have so far hindered a ceasefire will allow the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its peacekeeping duties.

Despite the substantial aid sent by Iran and other countries to Gaza, the aid has not reached the people due to the Zionist regime’s interference. Most of the aid is stored in Egypt, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that the amount of aid is like a drop in the ocean, which indicated a violation of all international humanitarian laws and principles by the Zionist regime. He expressed Iran’s expectation for Egypt to make more significant efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, a topic that has been a point of discussion in talks with the Egyptian side.

