VP highlights Iran's special position in Silk Road

The remarks were made during his speech at the 6th China International Import Expo on Sunday.

Mokhber proposed six initiatives for the evolution of a new global trade pattern. These include the expansion of electronic trade, the establishment of international centers, and backing the development of the multilateral trade system for organizing international regulations.

In addition, Mokhber condemned the war crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Gaza. He called on the international community to intensify efforts to halt the atrocities and massacre in Gaza, where the death toll has exceeded 10,000.

Mokhber arrived in Shanghai, China, early on Sunday to participate in the CIIE.

endNewsMessage1