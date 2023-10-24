Iran president stresses friendly ties with Thailand, Slovenia

While receiving the credentials of Pichit Boonsud, Thailand’s new ambassador, on Tuesday, President Raisi described the relations between the two countries in friendly terms.

He emphasized the efforts required to elevate the level of bilateral relations further, expressing hope that the new ambassador would work towards enhancing the friendly relations between the two nations.

Boonsud, for his part, stated that his country's foreign policy is focused on developing relations in line with mutual interests. He added, "As the Ambassador of Thailand, I will make every effort to raise the level of friendly relations between the two countries."

The ambassador expressed hope that the Islamic Republic would be interested in exchanging its capabilities in scientific and economic fields, especially in the production of medicines and medical equipment, with Thailand.

President Raisi also received the credentials of Igor Jukič, the new ambassador of Slovenia to Iran, on the same day.

He acknowledged the positive state of bilateral relations in various sectors but considered them insufficient. The president emphasized the need for further efforts to improve the level of interactions and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the failures of the enemies in attempting to halt Iran's progress, President Raisi highlighted Iran's extensive economic and scientific capacities, which provide an excellent platform for enhancing relations with allies such as Slovenia and securing the interests of both.

Igor Jukič, the new ambassador of Slovenia, assured that during his tenure, he would endeavor to elevate bilateral relations between the two nations and strengthen their cooperation on an international level.