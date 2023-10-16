Those silent vis-a-vis Israel's crimes should be held accountable: Raisi

Addressing the Sunday evening session of the cabinet, President Raisi condemned the terrible crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza.

"This regime's brazen policy of forcibly evacuating the residents of Gaza from their homeland, although it will never be realized, is a behavior that is against all international laws, ethics and human principles," he added.

Raisi strongly criticized the silence of some governments and international assemblies regarding the most unprecedented crimes against humanity that are being committed against the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime these days.

"Believers in God and human conscience or those who believe in the validity of history who oppose this They have committed crimes of silence, they should know that they must answer for their behavior today in front of the Almighty God, awakened consciences and the judgment of history," he added.

The President further stated that supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is the definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"In an effort to stop the bombing of the residential areas of Gaza and provide access to the residents of this area to basic items, losing moments and minutes is both harmful and damaging. And it is necessary for all countries to fulfill their responsibility in this field," he added.