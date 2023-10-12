Zionist regime’s actions in Gaza war crime against humanity: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger during a phone call on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Palestine.

Strongly condemning the Zionist regime's intensification of the Gaza blockade, the top Iranian diplomat said that the Zionist regime is targeting residential facilities, hospitals, and schools, cutting off water plus electricity, and preventing the delivery of fuel and food, all of such actions are an example of mass punishment and systematic war crime against humanity.

The continuation of this condition will make the situation more complicated, and naturally, the responsibility lies with the Zionist regime and its supporters, he underlined.

Referring to the high number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded and the lack of food and medicine in Gaza, Amirabdollahian expressed the Iranian Red Crescent Society's readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with the ICRC.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked the foreign ministers of Islamic countries to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, the top Iranian diplomat added.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, for her part, said that the current humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, adding that unfortunately, it is not possible for ICRC workers to operate in the Gaza Strip due to security reasons.

She called on all parties and governments to help the ICRC maintain its impartial and humanitarian role and carry out its duties in full coordination.

Egger also emphasized that they are in contact with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and if the conditions improve, they will receive Iran's aid.