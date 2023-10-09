Iran, Oman discuss prisoner swap, judicial cooperation

Following the first joint consular meeting between Iran and Oman in September 2023, the Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of Oman’s Foreign Ministry traveled to Tehran to meet and hold talks with the Iranian side over the latest consular actions and agreements between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the signing of agreements on transferring convicts, and extraditing the prisoners, as well as judicial cooperation in criminal and civil affairs between the two countries.