Ayatollah Khamenei: Prophet Muhammad offered panacea for all human sufferings

He made the remarks on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary on Tuesday morning while addressing a group of people, government officials, ambassadors of Islamic countries, and guests of the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference.

“All the members of mankind, whether they believe in this religion or not, are indebted to the Great Prophet,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He said that today, the enmities toward Islam is more obvious than ever, describing the desecration of the Holy Quran in European countries as a blatant example of such enmities.

“The masterminds behind this crime and this hateful act think they can undermine the Quran, but they are wrong. They destroy themselves,” the Supreme Leader asserted.

Elsewhere in his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Zionist regime is full of hatred and anger not only toward Iran but also toward other regional countries, including Egypt, Iraq, and Syria, because their goal was to occupy territories from the Niles to the Euphrates and this did not happen.

“These countries did let that happen in different periods and for various reasons, and therefore, [the Zionists] are full of hatred and anger [toward them],” he said, citing a verse in the Holy Quran to tell the Zionists to “be angry and die of anger.”

The Supreme Leader also said the Islamic Republic strongly believes that the governments that pursue the “normalization wager” with the Zionist regime will suffer greatly.

He said, “Defeat awaits them. They are making a mistake. As the Europeans say, ‘They are betting on a losing horse.’”

“Today, the situation of the Zionist regime is not a situation that would encourage proximity toward it,” he warned, adding that the regime will be gone soon.

“Today, the Palestinian movement is livelier than ever in these seventy, eighty years. Today, the Palestinian youth and the Palestinian movement, the anti-occupation, anti-oppression, anti-Zionism movement is more energetic, and more prepared than ever,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

And God willing, he continued, this movement will bear fruit, and this cancer, as Imam Khomeini rightly called it, will be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces in the entire region.