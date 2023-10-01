Iran condemns desecration of holy Quran in Sweden

The spokesman on Sunday called on the Swedish government to respond responsibly to the most obvious demand of Muslims, adding that the Swedish government is expected to seriously adhere to the fundamental principles of human rights.

Kanaani called on the Swedish government to promote ethics and the peaceful coexistence of religions through practical and effective measures.

He also said that from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, mere claims by Swedish authorities without action in condemning and opposing the desecration of the holy Quran are not enough.