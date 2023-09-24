ECO foreign ministers meet held in New York

During the informal meeting, diplomats from the ECO member states exchanged views on mutual cooperation.

The secretary general of the ECO and the deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan presented a report on the preparations for the meeting of the ECO heads of state in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, and the meeting of the ECO foreign ministers in Azerbaijan’s Shusha.

A delegation headed by Reza Najafi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, represented Iran at the meeting.