Iran, other parties exchanging messages based on Oman’s initiative: Amirabdollahian

Amirabdollahian, who is on a visit to Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Friday.

He referred to an upcoming election of the Lebanese next president and said that any decision in this regard has to be made by the Lebanese leaders.

The foreign minister said that in a meeting with Palestinian leaders, he has been told that the resistance is in its strongest, best, and most prepared situation, and in case of the assassination of a Palestinian leader, the equations will be quickly changed to the benefit of the resistance and the loss of the Zionists.

It is Baghdad and Damascus that will determine how trucks and people commute in the common borders of Syria and Iraq, Amirabdollahian said, stressing that no one will be able to block the historical linking routes between the countries of this region.

He also expressed satisfaction that diplomatic relations between Damascus and Riyadh are going to be restored.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never intervened in the internal developments of Lebanon. But as long as Lebanon wants, we will continue with our strong support for the government, the nation, the army, and the resistance in Lebanon.”

The foreign minister referred to the foreign policy of President Raisi’s administration in reaching out to the world, noting that the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia is regarded as a positive step.

He also added that a number of other countries are openly or secretly negotiating with Iran for the normalization of ties.

Amirabdollahian reiterated that Tehran and Riyadh have no intention for intervening in the internal affairs of Lebanon.