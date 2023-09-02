News code : ۱۳۹۳۱۵۷
Iran president felicitates Uzbekistan National Day
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Uzbekistan’s government and nation on the country’s national day.
In a message on Friday to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Iranian president expressed hope that in the light of joint efforts of both governments, the two countries will witness further expansion of bilateral relations which he said would benefit the enhanced peace and security across the region and globally.