Iranian Labour News Agency

| 01:19   
FA العربیه
News code : ۱۳۹۳۱۵۷
The link copied

Iran president felicitates Uzbekistan National Day

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Uzbekistan’s government and nation on the country’s national day.

Iran president felicitates Uzbekistan National Day

In a message on Friday to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Iranian president expressed hope that in the light of joint efforts of both governments, the two countries will witness further expansion of bilateral relations which he said would benefit the enhanced peace and security across the region and globally.

The link copied
Comments
Iran air london