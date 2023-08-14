Iran has necessary guarantees from US on prisoner swap deal

​Iran has received the necessary guarantees from the United States on a recent prisoner swap agreement reached between the two sides, says Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Kanaani said that the new deal on prisoner swap and release of Iran’s frozen funds was the outcome of two years of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iran “has received the necessary guarantees for the implementation of this agreement from the United States,” he said.

He added that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has paid serious attention to following up on the rights of Iranian citizens who were being pursued and prosecuted by the United States all over the world.

“We are serious about realizing the rights of the Iranian nation,” he affirmed.

Kanaani also condemned a deadly Sunday terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern Iranian province of Fars.

“The terrorists are trying to take revenge against the [Iranian] people for the heavy blows that the brave Iranian forces inflicted on their evil and dirty family in the past years,” he stated.

