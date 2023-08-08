Iran, Armenia top security officials discuss bilateral issues over phone

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, in a phone conversation on Sunday discussed issues of bilateral importance, including economic cooperation.

The Iranian and Armenian top security officials also reviewed the latest developments in the region.

The Armenian side congratulated Ahmadian for being appointed to the post.

Ahmadian, for his part, voiced Tehran’s support for the establishment of peace in the region, reiterating that dialogue is the best option for putting an end to disagreements and disputes among regional countries.

