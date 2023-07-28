Supreme Leader attends Muharram mourning ceremony on Ashura night

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of Imam Hossein (AS) on Ashura night held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah on Thursday.

Shia Muslims hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hossein (AS).

Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam and a grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions, were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura.

