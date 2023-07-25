Iran ready to transfer nuclear know-how to Turkiye: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that given the prior experiences he expects to witness renewed collaboration in the export of Iran-made radiopharmaceuticals to Turkiye.

The Iranian vice president made the remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Tehran Hicabi Kirlangic on Monday, expressing happiness for Turkiye’s joining to the countries with nuclear power plants.

Given Iran’s experience in constructing and maintaining nuclear power plants, Tehran is now prepared to train nuclear specialists and provide the Turkish side with the AEOI subsidiaries’ experiences in terms of operation, maintenance, and repair of power plants.

Kirlangic, for his part, referred to the historical and cultural ties and commonalities between the two neighboring states, saying that Turkiye has clear position on the usage of peaceful nuclear energy and Ankara supports the right of different countries, including Iran, to develop peaceful nuclear energy.

