Iran top security official heads for S Africa for BRICS meeting

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has departed for South Africa to take part in the National Security Advisors (NSA) meeting of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

On the sidelines of the event, Ahmadian is to meet with some of his counterparts participating in the event.

The 13th NSA meeting of BRICS is slated for July 24 for three days.

BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa that was formed by the addition of South Africa to the predecessor BRIC in 2010.

