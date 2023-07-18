Mutual interactions key to regional security: Iran’s FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said mutual interactions among regional countries are the key to "sustainable progress, security, and stability in our region".

“Continuous and interconnected relations with neighboring countries can serve as the key to sustainable progress, security, and stability in our region,” Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on Monday.

Oman’s top diplomat arrived in Tehran earlier in the day for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

He was warmly welcomed by his Iranian counterpart.

At the press conference, Amirabdollahian praised the increasing interactions between senior Iranian and Omani officials in recent months, and urged the prompt implementation of joint agreements.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed two significant meetings between the leaders of our two countries in Oman and Iran. Today's extensive discussions focused on pursuing the full implementation of past agreements made during these high-level meetings,” he said.

Furthermore, Amirabdollahian hailed the growing economic ties between the two countries, saying trade volumes between Iran and Oman had seen a 2.5-fold increase over the past 22 months.

Concerning the Persian Gulf region, Iran’s foreign minister underscored the crucial role of dialogue and cooperation in achieving peace, security, and sustainable development.

“Today, we discussed Iran's proposal for an 8-nation conference on the Persian Gulf region, including Yemen,” he added.

Amirabdollahian further praised Oman's strategic role in facilitating dialogue and convergence of viewpoints in the region, and acknowledged Oman's efforts in supporting the removal of Western sanctions against Iran.

He also clarified Iran’s principled stance on its territorial integrity, saying, “We will not stand on ceremony over Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty with any party.”

The foreign minister was referring to the recent Russia-endorsed statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council P(GCC) regarding the Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Amirabdollahian said Iran did not consider the explanations offered by Russian officials on the matter “sufficient".

He reiterated that Iran firmly rejects any repetition of this approach by Russia or any other party regarding Iran’s territorial integrity.

Albusaidi, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Iran, commending the deep-rooted relationship between Oman and Iran.

He reaffirmed Oman's commitment to promoting peace and security in the region.

The top diplomat said Oman firmly believes the best way to overcome disagreements among regional countries is through transparent and sincere dialogue.

