Iran, Pakistan review regional issues

During the meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, the two sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation.

Expressing appreciation for the positive and constructive role played by the Pakistani army commander in border security cooperation and the fight against terrorism, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to turn the shared borders into economically thriving borders and to expand border markets to benefit the citizens on both sides of the borders.

Referring to the new prevailing circumstances in the region, he expressed hope that the two countries take greater steps in deepening their mutual ties by adopting a strategic approach to Islamic world issues.

Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, for his part, pointed to the religious, cultural, and historical commonalities between the two countries, adding that Pakistan is pleased to have a neighbor like Iran and welcomes the expansion of relations in all areas.

Asim Munir and his fellow delegate had earlier met with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Air Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

