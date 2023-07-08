China vows to continue efforts to help revive JCPOA

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says his country will continue efforts to help the revival of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) and the removal of Western sanctions on Tehran.

The situation surrounding Iran nuclear issue is due to US unilateral withdrawal from the pact and a subsequent imposition of the toughest sanctions on Iran, the spokesman told a news conference on Friday, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

Noting that the UN Resolution 2231 calls for the implementation of the JCPOA, Wenbin stressed that Iran has taken proper measures in compliance with the UN resolution.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman reiterated that the full implementation of the JCPOA through dialogue is a top priority of all the parties to the deal.

