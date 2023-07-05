Iran produces its 1st nuclear reactor simulator, AEOI chief says

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that Iran succeeded to produce a nuclear reactor simulator for the first time in the country.

Referring to the production of the first nuclear reactor simulator in the country, Eslami said on Tuesday that the simulator is an effective part of the process and assemblies of a power plant or a nuclear power reactor with a scale of 100 MW of heat that is capable of managing the control room.

Iran succeed to manufacture the first nuclear reactor simulator in the country, he said, adding that the simulator is one of the most effective achievements of the experts in the country that is most influential in the field of advanced science and technologies.

From now on AEOI has big projects and power plants in hand, he said, noting that the older generation of the simulators have already handed over to eight universities in the country so they can use them.

