Russia will pass through this stage, Iran FM says of mutiny

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a telephone conversation on Saturday discussed bilateral ties and the latest situation in some parts of Russia.

During the phone talk, Amirabdollahian voiced Iran's support for the rule of law in all countries, including in the neighboring and friendly country of Russia.

The Iranian foreign minister criticized any foreign interference in the internal affairs of different countries.

Amirabdollahian said that the current situation in Russia is quite domestic and assured that Russia will pass through this stage.

Lavrov, for his part, pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks and reiterated the rule of law and territorial integrity of Russia, and said that Russia will quickly pass through this stage.

The Russian foreign minister, meantime, called for pursuing the agreements reached between the countries.

