Iran supports rule of law in Russia: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Iran supports the rule of law in Russia amid a mutiny by paramilitary forces in south of the country.

Kanaani made the remarks on Saturday in reaction to developments earlier in the day in Russia where Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an armed rebellion against Moscow.

The spokesman referred to the incidents as a domestic issue for Russia and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rule of law in the country.

