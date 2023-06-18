Bin Salman, Macron to discuss Iran, energy issues: Expert

An expert on regional issues has said that the issue of Iran, economy, and trade is considered the most important part of the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to France.

Speaking to ILNA, Jalal Cheraqian said that the Saudis have always been one of the important buyers of defensive and offensive weapons from France, and they have also made large purchases from Airbus.

Evaluating the recent trip of Mohammad Bin Salman to France, the expert noted that the issue of economy and trade is considered the most important part of the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to France.

He continued that meanwhile, the concerns of France and Europe are also raised and energy and fuel crises are one of them. He said that Europe and France are worried about the repetition of last year’s events on energy issues regarding the Ukraine war.

On the other hand, Bin Salman and Macron are trying to discuss Iran's case, he said, adding that Saudi’s regional influence would be another issue that Paris seeks to use it.

