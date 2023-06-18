Enemies of Muslims, including Zionist regime, unhappy with Iran-Saudi cooperation: Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that enemies of Muslims, including the Zionist Regime, are unhappy with bilateral and regional cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

The president made the comment on Saturday during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Tehran, telling him that the Islamic Republic has no obstacles to expand ties with all Muslim nations.

Raisi said that different Islamic countries have welcomed the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which are two key states in the Islamic world.

But, he added, only enemies of Muslims, including the Zionist regime, are unhappy with the expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

The Iranian president also said that the Zionist regime is a threat not only to Palestinians but to all Muslims, adding that normalization of ties with the regime would not help protect security.

The Iranian president also noted that regional countries should resolve the issues they are facing through dialog and cooperation, “and there is no need for intervention by foreigners.”

The top Saudi diplomat on his part expressed satisfaction with the resumption of ties between his country and Iran, saying that the two sides are now “at a golden stage.”

He referred to a decree by the Saudi King to form various working groups for developing ties with Iran, saying that Saudi Arabia is making efforts to promote relations with Iran to a strategic level.

Farhan also said some countries in the world do not want West Asia to witness tranquility and progress.

He added, if all Islamic countries have the same interaction that Iran and Saudi Arabia enjoy, major achievements will be achieved, which will serve as a guarantee to prevent any foreign interference in our region.

