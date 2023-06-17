'Iran lost nothing technical in JCPOA'

Iran accepted some limitations in the nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but, from a technical point of view, it did not lose anything, says former Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi.

Based on the parliament law, Iran immediately started the production of 20% fuel, Salehi told IRNA in an interview published on Friday.

The law said that 120 kilos of 20% fuel should be produced in one year, but in almost a year, about 400 kilos of fuel were produced, Salehi said.

It shows that not only we had not lost anything in the nuclear industry, but with great vigilance, we had progressed rapidly without disrupting the deal, he said.

More than 100 kilos of 60% fuel and uranium metal were produced, and new generation centrifuges such as IR9 were showcased, which has a 50-fold capacity of the old generation, he stated.

Salehi said that Iran did not disrupt the nuclear deal and was committed to its obligations but produced uranium metal while it was allowed to do research on it until 15 years after the launch of the JCPOA, so the deal did well in the technical aspect.

He also hoped that the JCPOA would come back so that the sanctions would be lifted and Iran could have banking transactions freely.

