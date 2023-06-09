Iran starts building two new nuclear power plants in Bushehr

Iran has started construction works for two new nuclear power plants in its southern province of Bushehr, according to the top government official in the region who says the power plants will each be capable of producing 1,080 megawatts of electricity.

Ahmad Mohammadizadeh, who serves as Bushehr's governor-general, said on Wednesday that the two major power plants are being designed and built by Iranian engineers and technicians.

Mohammadizadeh said that prior to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, nuclear projects in Iran used to be awarded to foreign companies, adding that Iranians are currently capable of carrying out the projects inside the country.

“There is not even one single foreign labor force in these projects and the entire execution process for these power plants are being carried out relying on the capabilities of Iranian experts,” he was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The official said construction works for the two new nuclear power plants have already started in Bushehr, the area which is home to Iran's only nuclear power plant with a capacity of more than 1,000 MW (1GW).

