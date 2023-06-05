Imam Khomeini’s movement seeking new Islamic civilization: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the movement launched by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini is still dynamic as it is moving towards the establishment of a new Islamic civilization.

In a post on his Instagram account on Sunday, Amirabdollahian wrote that Imam Khomeini along with his school of thought transformed the minds of freedom-loving people in Iran, in the Islamic Ummah and the world.

The post in Farsi, which came on the 34th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, said that Imam's campaign overcame malice, plots, disloyalty and propaganda and challenged dictatorship and global arrogance.

Amirabdollahian said that as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) stated earlier on Sunday, the motivation behind the great historical transformation of Iran during the 1979 Revolution by Imam Khomeini was based on faith and hope, the Iranian foreign minister noted.

