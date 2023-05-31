Iran-Turkmenistan cooperation remarkably enhanced over past 2 yrs.: Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that in the wake of Iran's priority given to the expansion of relations with neighbors, the level of cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent has considerably developed.

President Raisi made the remarks in the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations from Iran and Turkmenistan in Tehran on Tuesday.

Referring to the problem of water shortage as a common dilemma faced by regional countries, the Iranian president said that if the regional countries try to have constructive cooperation and interaction in this field as Iran and Turkmenistan did by constructing the friendship dam they will overcome their problem.

Raisi said that Iran's regional diplomacy is restoring and reinforcing peace, stability, and security.

"We firmly believe that the major part of the region's problems, including lack of formation of serious cooperation in different issues is due to the presence of foreigners in the region," the Iranian president said.

He pointed out that the presence of aliens in the region not only does not result in security and tranquility, it also disrupts security and peace.

The former Turkmen president, for his part, said that Turkmenistan has always supported the Islamic Republic of Iran's policies in the field of restoring peace and stability to the region.

He said that the two countries will continue their cooperation on the construction of a friendship dam as a model for regional cooperation.

