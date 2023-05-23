Iran should reconsider its relations with Taliban: Expert

​Iran’s former ambassador to Afghanistan has said that Iran should reconsider its relations with the Taliban and use balanced and defined diplomacy toward its water share of the Hirmand River.

Commenting on the water dispute between Iran and Afghanistan, Abolfazl Zohrevand told ILNA that we should consider this issue as an important security component and we should have directed part of the strategies towards the realization of this component.

He asked about Iran’s reconsideration of relations with the Taliban, saying that if they get entrenched, they will be a threat to Iran and the region.

Iran’s former ambassador to Kabul has said that the solution to the issue of Iran’s water share from the Helmand River is diplomacy and a long-term solution, emphasizing that we shouldn’t have a direct confrontation with the Taliban and we must use balanced and defined diplomacy.

endNewsMessage1