Iran, Indonesia expansion of ties will have many benefits for both nations: FM

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the enhancement of relations between Iran and Indonesia will have many benefits for the two nations.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian said that Indonesia is an active player in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in addition to its important position in the Muslim world.

Cooperation with regional organizations like the ASEAN is included in President Ebrahim Raisi's multilateral diplomacy, he said, adding that the enhancement of relations between Iran and Indonesia will have numerous benefits for the two countries.

President Raisi arrived in Jakarta early on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to Indonesia.

