Taliban says committed to more cooperation with Iran

​The Defense Ministry of Afghanistan's ruling Taliban group has issued a statement stressing that Kabul always seeks good ties with Iran and is committed to boosting cooperation in different fields with the neighboring country.

The Taliban Defense Ministry issued the statement on Sunday following a meeting between Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Bahram Hosseini Motlaq and his Afghan counterpart Haji Mali Khan in Kabul.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed border issues and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation while stressing the need for resolving bilateral problems through dialog.

Iran and Afghanistan are locked in a long-running dispute over water rights from the Helmand (Hirmand) River.

The dispute has escalated recently as Iran insists the Afghan side has failed to deliver Iran's water rights from the river.

On May 18, President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban that they should not ignore the water rights of people living in Iran's southeast from Helmand River.

President Raisi also stressed that the Iranian government is determined to defend the nation’s rights under a water treaty signed in 1973 with Afghanistan, under which Iran is entitled to receive 820 million cubic meters of water from Helmand River each year.

endNewsMessage1