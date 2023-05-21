Iran expects Arab League to take constructive step, not to repeat baseless claims

​The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has expressed regret over the latest Arab League statement, describing it as a repetition of ungrounded claims.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Sunday in response to the recent statement issued by the Arab League members during its 32nd meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Such a claim is moving along the fruitless past route, Kanaani said.

the Arab League was expected to take a positive and constructive step towards ensuring peace and stability instead of repeating baseless claims, the spokesman underlined.

Further, he welcomed the constructive approach adopted by some regional countries towards strengthening cooperation and giving priority to mutual understanding.

According to the spokesman, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the importance of having comprehensive cooperation in the region.

At the end of his remarks, Kanaani emphasized that the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb belong to Iran and any claim about them is rejected.

