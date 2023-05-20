Arab leaders welcome Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement

​Leaders of the Arab League member states have welcomed an agreement in early March between Iran and Saudi Arabia which allowed the two countries to resume their diplomatic ties after years.

In a statement released on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, participants in the 32nd Arab League summit welcomes efforts by Saudi Arabia and Iran to boost their economic and security cooperation.

The statement also called for increased efforts to resolve the crisis in Palestine, adding that the conflict in the main issue of the Islamic world.

They also called for ending foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

The declaration also supported international and regional efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis as well as to increase efforts by Arab countries to help Syria to overcome its crisis and to pave the way for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

