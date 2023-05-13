Iran FM condemns Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on the people of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian said there is no doubt that the Palestinian resistance and the resistant people of Gaza will finally prevail in this struggle.

The Iranian foreign minister's remarks came after the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Amirabdollahian strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on the people of Gaza.

The foreign minister also appreciated the heroic resistance by the Palestinian people and jihadi groups in the face of the Israeli aggressions, urging the international community to support the Palestinians and their legitimate resistance.

The secretary general of the Islamic Jihad movement appreciated the Iranian people and government for their support for Palestine and briefed Amirabdollahian on the latest developments in Gaza.

endNewsMessage1