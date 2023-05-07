President Raisi opens IRAN EXPO 2023 in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took part in the opening ceremony of the IRAN EXPO 2023 showcasing the country’s export potential.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said about the EXPO that 750 domestic companies are present at the exhibition and 60 countries from across the world have expressed readiness to visit the Iranian EXPO.

Safari has also referred to United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Russia, Turkiye, and China as some participating states in the IRAN EXPO.

He also said that the exhibition includes various fields like industry, foodstuff, home appliances, petrochemicals, etc.

The 5th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRNA EXPO 2023) started work in Tehran on Sunday and will last for four days.

