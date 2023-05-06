Iran is the key to solving issues of Syria, Yemen, Lebanon: Expert

​An expert on the Middle East has said that the normalization of relations between Syria and the Arab countries does not mean that Iran will give up the axis of resistance.

After the debate on the normalization of relations with Syria, which was followed by the Arab countries, everyone realized that the key to the issue of Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon is in Iran's hands, and it should be resolved through diplomacy, normalization, and de-escalation, Javad Heyrannia told ILNA.

The visit of the President of Iran to Syria took place at the time of regional diplomacy, reconciliation, and normalization of Arab relations with Syria, he said, adding that these countries are pursuing economic goals for the time when Syria enters the stage of reconstruction, and they want to have their share of this reconstruction, and everything in Iran should not be allowed to do so.

Accordingly, this trip is a message especially from Iran to the other side that the normalization of relations between Syria and the Arab countries does not mean that Iran will give up the axis of resistance in which Syria plays an important role, he continued.

Iran wants to create a balance between the military-security costs it has spent in Syria and the economic benefits from the reconstruction of Syria, the expert emphasized.

