Iran president to travel to Syria to celebrate victory of Resistance: Official

​Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is to take part in a forthcoming celebration of the victory of the Resistance Front in Syria, an Iranian official has announced.

Mohammad Jamshidi, who serves as deputy head of the Iranian president for political affairs, made the announcement through a Twitter post on Saturday.

“West Asia has undergone a tense period of geopolitical change with 2 results: the victory of Iran & failure of the US. This Resistance will be celebrated in the visit of President Raisi to Syria. [Martyred IRGC commander] Qasem Soleimani taught us successful diplomacy is rooted in being powerful in the field,” Jamshidi wrote.

According to a Friday report by Syria’s Al-Watan daily newspaper, the Iranian president will soon travel to Syria for a two-day official visit.

The report said President Raisi will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on ways to strengthen strategic cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

Raisi’s visit will be the first visit of an Iranian president to Syria after 12 years.

Syria is celebrating the end of a long militant-led war that started in the country in 2011.

endNewsMessage1