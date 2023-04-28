West states send weapons to Ukraine for war of attrition: Iran Min

​Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has said that the United States and some Western countries are seeking a war of attrition in Ukraine by continuing to provide military support and sending weapons to the country.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus has a special position in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic, and this shows Iran's interest in developing and consolidating bilateral ties in all fields, including defense.

He went on to say that Iran and Belarus's interactions and cooperation are progressing in important global and regional issues, including the Shanghai Summit, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the United Nations.

Referring to the recent visit of the President of Belarus to Tehran and emphasizing the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation to a strategic level, he said that the interactions make the future prospects of relations in better manner.

Touching on the interventionist and unilateralist approaches of the United States and some Western countries, he stated that the United States and some Western countries are looking for a war of attrition in Ukraine by continuing to provide military support and sending weapons to the country.

Referring to Iran's clear positions on various regional and global issues, the official noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any diplomatic effort that leads to a peaceful solution to conflicts in Ukraine.

Minister of Defence of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, for his part, stated that both sides are looking for multilateralism and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, adding that the sanctions policy against both countries is a failed policy.

